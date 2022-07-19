New potential Sixers starting lineup ranked as 3rd best in the NBA

While it is still just July, the bulk of the movement in the NBA is essentially done, and now is the time to begin ranking some lineups and begin looking ahead to the 2022-23 season.

The Sixers made some additions that are focused on adding depth to the roster such as the trade for De’Anthony Melton and free agency acquisitions Danuel House Jr. and Trevelin Queen. Those three additions are expected to add a punch to the Sixers off the bench and continue to push them in the right direction.

Tucker, meanwhile, is expected to join a star-studded starting lineup that includes Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey as well as a do-it-all veteran in Tobias Harris. That starting lineup looks strong on paper and it is earning some respect already.

Bleacher Report put together a ranking of the starting lineups of all 30 teams and the Sixers came in ranked 3rd in the league.

B/R on the new Sixers starting lineup

Harden’s nonexistent defense presents challenges for any player grouping, but the Philadelphia 76ers will get back far more than they give up with this retooled lineup. The thought of defending a Harden-Embiid pick-and-roll with Maxey blowing past closeouts on the weak side while Harris and Tucker space out the three-point line should give opposing coaches indigestion. And the added stretch provided by Tucker’s renowned gunning from the short corners will keep help from crashing down on Embiid when he rumbles to the cup.

Analyzing the new Sixers starting lineup

That starting lineup in the 2021-22 season with Matisse Thybulle outscored opponents by 20.3 per 100 possessions per Cleaning the Glass. Imagine this new lineup featuring Tucker in that spot as somebody who knocks down 39% on corner triples. The number of open 3-pointers he should get playing next to Harden again should do wonders for both Tucker and this team’s offense.

Combine that with both Maxey and Harris knocking down open triples as well as the brilliance of Embiid and Harden and Philadelphia features as strong a lineup as anybody on paper.

Furthest Sixers will go in the playoffs

