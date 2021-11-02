Potential landing spots for Bears WR Allen Robinson ahead of NFL trade deadline

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has had a challenging career. Despite reeling in 483 passes for 6,270 yards and 40 touchdowns over an eight-year career, he’s never played with a great quarterback, whether it’s Blake Bortles, Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, or now Justin Fields.

Robinson would be better off on a new team with only 271 yards receiving and one touchdown through the first eight games of the 2021 season. And with the trade deadline almost here, there are several teams in need of a receiver like Robinson.

Ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline, here are some potential landing spots for Robinson.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have already upgraded one of the league’s worst defensives by adding Melvin Ingram this morning. With Mahomes struggling and leading the league in interceptions, maybe Allen Robinson is the missing piece to go alongside Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

New Orleans Saints

Already without Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, the Saints are likely in the market for a quarterback too. But at 5-2 and 2nd in the NFC South, the Saints’ playoff hopes can’t be tied to Trevor Siemian, Marquez Callaway, and Tre’Quan Smith. The team also doesn’t know when Michael Thomas is returning; Robinson would immediately upgrade the receiving corps.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have plenty of cap space to offer Allen Robinson the long-term deal he’s looking for, and he’d bring a veteran presence to a young wide receiver corps of Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, and Parris Campbell. In addition, longtime receiver T.Y. Hilton is headed for free agency and hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2018.

New England Patriots

Bill Belichick is doing it again. With a rookie quarterback, Mac Jones, the Patriots are 4-4 and 2nd in the AFC East. The Patriots used free agency to try and improve the wide receiving corps, adding Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne after missing on the former first-round pick, N’Keal Harry. Third-year receiver Jakobi Meyers shows promise, but Allen Robinson would be an instant red-zone threat for an offense relying primarily on tight end Hunter Henry to score (40% of the team’s receiving touchdowns).

