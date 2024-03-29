Postecoglou on Van de Ven, Richarlison and 'ultra competitive' Luton
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match against Luton Town.
Here are the main headlines:
Centre-back Micky Van de Ven will be available against Luton. He has trained for the past couple of days, having recovered from the hamstring injury he sustained at Aston Villa on 10 March. The players who were on international duty "got through unscathed".
Postecoglou spoke about Richarlison, who recently discussed his struggles with his mental health: "He has really benefitted from the support that does exist, not just for him but for others in the community. Because he has benefitted so directly, I think he's taken on the responsibility of trying to share that around now."
The Spurs boss continued: "It's a credit to him. He could have dealt with this privately, I think the public aspect of it is a brave decision for him, but more importantly it's a great conduit to others to reach out and seek help when it's required."
Asked if the international break was a "good time to reset" after a disappointing loss at Fulham, Postecoglou said: "It's hard to say - every international window is the same, you play the last game before it and whether it's good, bad or otherwise, they leave the dressing room and are gone for 10 days."
He added: "We used that time as best we can with the guys we've got back here, and you hope they get through their international commitments unscathed. It was the first day we've had everyone in today and they looked good, they looked bright and ready to go."
On opponents Luton, he said: "They have been ultra competitive all year, they've always made it hard for the opposition in every game. Rob Edwards has done a brilliant job this year, considering the challenges they've had and the challenges they've got with injuries."