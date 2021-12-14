Position breakdown for LSU’s 2022 recruiting class ahead of early signing period

The LSU Tigers currently have 11 commitments ahead of the early signing period that begins on Wednesday. Currently, they are without a commitment at wide receiver, running back, safety, and edge.

Brian Kelly has plenty of work to be done over the next several days and into February. As they work to fill this class with incoming freshmen or look to add players from the transfer portal.

Not to mention continuing to fill out his coaching staff. So far that has been a slow process with just three coaches being named to his 2022 staff. Before we get into more possibilities on the coaching staff, we look at each position group heading into the signing period.

Quarterback

QBs: Walker Howard (5-Star)

Howard is the only quarterback commit in the class. Brian Kelly could look to add one or more through the transfer portal. Howard would give LSU just two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in 2022.

Transfers: Myles Brennan, Max Johnson

Running Backs

RBs: None

TreVonte’ Citizen’s decommitment removed the only running back pledge for the 2022 class. While he could re-commit to the class, it is more likely that he heads to Auburn. Their next target Trevor Etienne has LSU among the top three and he could be the next Tiger’s back.

Transfers: None

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends

Baton Rouge this weekend 📍 pic.twitter.com/e88jn9vVMQ — Mason Taylor (@MasonTaylor52) December 9, 2021

WRs: None

TEs: Mason Taylor (3-star)

After recent decommitments the Tigers lack a wide receiver pledge. Shazz Preston is a top target but he will likely join Aaron Anderson with the Alabama Crimson Tide. LSU lost one of their tight ends when Jake Johnson backed out of his pledge, Mason Taylor is the lone pass-catcher still locked in. If Kelly doesn’t have another wide receiver commitment coming, they might need to hit the portal if they feel they need more weapons.

Transfers: Koy Moore, Deion Smith

Offensive Line

OTs: Will Campbell (5-Star), Bo Bordelon (3-Star)

OGs: Emery Jones (4-Star)

One position group that likely needs the most help will get at least three additions in the class. Jones isn’t expected to sign until February but Campbell and Bordelon should sign on Wednesday. The team could also add another offensive lineman from the transfer portal.

Transfers: None

Defensive Line

DL: Tygee Hill (3-Star), Fitzgerald West (3-Star)

One of the deeper roster groups is the defensive line but they are likely losing two of their more experience players. Neil Farrell Jr and Glen Logan have probably seen their final seasons with LSU and they will need to restock the cupboard. Maason Smith could slide back inside if they can figure out who plays on the edge. It all depends on what defense they will run.

Transfers: Eric Taylor, Landon Jackson

Linebackers

LBs: Demario Tolan (4-Star)

Tolan is the only linebacker committed to the class and even that feels like a soft commit. Auburn and Georgia have been pushing hard for the LSU pledge. It is likely that we could see him flip on signing day to the Bulldogs. Harold Perkins would be the best case scenario but most industry experts believe he will sign with Texas A&M.

Transfers: Bugg Strong

Defensive Backs

UNO pic.twitter.com/eIzMlFMgCD — 𝕃𝕒𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖 “ Lt “ 𝕎𝕖𝕝𝕔𝕙 ¹¹ (@LaterranceW22) December 13, 2021

CBs: Laterrance Welch (4-Star), JaDarian Rhym (4-Star)

Safety: None

The Tigers need as many cornerbacks as they can get. That group was tested this year with the number of injuries sustained. The team will likely be without Derek Stingley Jr to the NFL draft and Eli Ricks to the transfer portal. Welch, Rhym, and perhaps Kendrick Law could rotate in with some of the returning corners. At safety, LSU has some hope for Jacoby Mathews, but he likely is College Station bound.

Transfers: Eli Ricks, Nate Harris

Special Teams

Baton Rouge this weekend 📍 pic.twitter.com/Jz1mSdbm8N — Nathan Dibert (@NathanDibert) December 9, 2021

Kicker: Nathan Dibert (3-Star)

There is the possibility of losing Cade York to the NFL following the season. That would give Dibert an opportunity to earn the starting spot.

