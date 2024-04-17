Portland’s CW airing 11 Hillsboro Hops games in 2024

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Minor League Baseball returns to Portland’s CW, your home for local sports, starting this week.

Portland’s CW will be showing 11 Hillsboro Hops games over the course of this season. It’s the largest slate of Hops games Portland’s CW has shown in a single season.

The Hillsboro Hops games currently scheduled to be televised on Portland’s CW include:

April 19 vs Tri-Cities Dust Devils – 6:30 p.m.

May 23 vs Vancouver Canadians – 6:30 p.m.

May 24 vs Vancouver Canadians – 6:30 p.m.

May 31 vs Eugene Emeralds – 6:30 p.m.

June 13 vs Tri Cities Dust Devils – 6:30 p.m.

July 11 vs Tri Cities Dust Devils – 7 p.m.

July 26 vs Vancouver Canadians – 7 p.m.

Aug. 9 vs Everett AquaSox – 7 p.m.

Aug. 22 vs Spokane Indians – 7 p.m.

Aug. 23 vs Spokane Indians – 7 p.m.

Aug. 25 vs Spokane Indians – 1 p.m.

KRCW and KOIN are already home to live broadcasts of several local college sports teams including the University of Portland, Portland State University and Linfield College. In addition, KRCW has brought viewers coverage of high school basketball tournaments and football championship games.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.