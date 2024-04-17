Portland Cider Co. relaunches margarita-inspired drink with Hillsboro Hops

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local cider makers have partnered with the Hillsboro Hops once again to create an exclusive beverage that will be available throughout the baseball season.

With the start of the Minor League Baseball season underway, Portland Cider Company has re-introduced Squeeze Play: an alcoholic drink created specifically for the Hops. The drink is also the team’s official cider.

The beverage brand stated that Squeeze Play is similar to a classic margarita. The drink features lemon and lime juices, Citra hops and a “pinch of salt.” Customers will also notice a hint of ripe melon and lychee.

“Squeeze Play is everything a sunny-day cider should be: refreshing, memorable and versatile,” Portland Cider Co. Co-owner Jeff Perrish said in a statement. “It’s crafted to taste great with all the classic ballpark foods, and is just as enjoyable for sipping on its own while you root for the home team.”

According to Perrish, this is the company’s third year partnering with the Hops — who recently renamed its Ron Tonkin Field after a 10-year naming rights deal with the Tonkin family.

Portland Cider Co. has undergone some changes of its own, with the Oregonian/OregonLive reporting that Salem-based brand La Familia Cider would take over its taproom in the Hawthorne neighborhood.

However, the Portland cider brand’s newest drink will still be on tap at the Hillsboro Ballpark for home games. It will also be sold at some retail stores in the region.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with one of Portland’s favorite and most-decorated cider brands,” Matt Kolasinnski, the Hops’ senior vice president of partnerships and operations, said. “Jeff, Lynda, and the Portland Cider team have been great partners and we’re thrilled to have Squeeze Play back with a new design for the 2024 season.”

The Hops’ next home game is against the Tri-City Dust Devils at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

