Port Vale sign AFC Wimbledon winger Curtis

Former Portsmouth winger Curtis has seven caps for the Republic of Ireland [Getty Images]

Port Vale have signed winger Ronan Curtis from AFC Wimbledon on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old is the Valiants' first signing since being relegated to League Two.

Curtis scored five goals in 17 appearances for AFC Wimbledon after joining in January.

Vale failed to win any of their last seven games of the season, leading to relegation from League One, and have only won two matches since appointing manager Darren Moore in February.

"I am delighted to welcome Ronan to the Vale," Moore told Port Vale's official website.

"He’s a player with a proven calibre above League Two level and we are really pleased that he has chosen to commit to the club long-term amidst strong interest in both League One and League Two."

