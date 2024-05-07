As popularity grows, WNBA to begin full-time charter flights

The WNBA announced its plans to commit $50 million over the next two years to provide full-time charter flight service for its teams during the season.

Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a meeting with sports editors on Tuesday that the league will launch the program "as soon as we can get planes in places."

Players have had to travel via commercial air for the last 27 seasons, which has brought up safety concerns. The Phoenix Mercury dealt with issues last year as Brittney Griner had to travel with security personnel following her nearly 10-month detainment in Russia as she was harassed in Dallas by what the WNBA called a "provocateur."

Due to rookies like Caitlin Clark, the WNBA is attracting more attention than ever and is requiring a bigger need for protection for its stars. Clark had security with her when she walked through the airport with her new Indiana Fever teammates for a sold-out preseason game against the Dallas Wings last week.

JUST IN: #CaitlinClark has arrived in Dallas ahead of her WNBA debut against the @DallasWings!



She and fellow @IndianaFever players were seen leaving @DFWAirport moments ago.



They play the Wings in a friendly pre-season matchup tomorrow night!



(@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/pXXQFV4gVk — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) May 2, 2024

The WNBA had announced at the draft last month it would continue to pay for charter flights for the entire playoffs as well as for back-to-back games during the upcoming season that require air travel.

Engelbert said the program will cost the league around $25 million per year for the next two seasons.

Previously, the WNBA hadn't allowed teams to use charter flights except for when they had back-to-back games.

The league's schedule features more back-to-back sets this season with the WNBA taking a long break for the Olympics in late July and early August. The league spent $4 million on charters in 2023.

