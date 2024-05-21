Popular bull riding showdown returns to Tri-Cities for 2 nights

Some of the best bull riders in the world will take on the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast at the Toyota Center in Kennewick this fall.

The popular Professional Bull Riders event returns for its fourth time on Sept. 6-7.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 27, at 10 a.m. for the two-night Challenger Series competition.

The PBR Challenger Series sponsors more than 60 events from May-October and culminates with its championship in late October in Las Vegas, according to a news release.

The series is open to bull riders who are both affiliated and unaffiliated with a PBR Teams league team.

PBR previously brought the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour to Kennewick, Wash., in 2021 and the two-day Challenger series in 2022 and 2023.

All 35 competing bull riders will get on one bull each in Round 1 on Friday and Round 2 on Saturday night, said the release.

Their individual two-round scores will be totaled and the Top 10 will advance to the championship round for one more out and a chance at the event title.

The bull riding action for the 2024 competition begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6 and at 7 p.m. Sept. 7.