Polvara replaces suspended Shinnie

We all knew Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie would miss out through suspension and his absence is the only change from last weekend's 0-0 draw with Dundee.

Dante Polvara comes into Peter Leven's midfield, while centre-half Angus MacDonald takes the armband in Shinnie's absence.

The stand-in skipper caught up with BBC Scotland pre-match.

"We've come with a gameplan and we're going to stick with it. It's a massive game for us - anything can happen in the cup," he said.

"We've looked at that, we've looked at videos and done all our analysis and we're going to cause them the same problems that hopefully we've done in the past."MacDonald says the team haven't heard yet from Jimmy Thelin, who will take over as manager this summer, but that news of the appointment had been a pre-match boost.

"It's probably given the fans a lift more than anything - we've got to concentrate on the job we've got in hand," he adds.