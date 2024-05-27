POLL: How many games will the Broncos win in 2024?

Oddsmakers don’t have much faith in the Denver Broncos going into the 2024 NFL season.

After going 8-9 and missing the playoffs last season, the Broncos now have an over/under win total line of 5.5 wins ahead of the 2024 campaign. Winning two fewer games than last year would be enough to hit the over on this year’s over/under line.

Most fans in Denver probably aren’t delusional enough to expect a Super Bowl run this fall, but many fans likely hope for improvement from last year. It would be a disappointment if the Broncos did not even match their record from coach Sean Payton’s first season.

A one-win improvement in 2024 would put Denver at 9-8, still not a great record, but a step in the right direction. Can they do it?

The quarterback competition is just getting started, but many fans and pundits expect rookie Bo Nix to win the job this summer. Will the Broncos be able to top eight wins if they have a rookie QB under center?

We want to hear your predictions! How many games will Denver win this season? Make your opinion heard by voting in the poll below:

