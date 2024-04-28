POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ selection of UAB WR Tejhaun Palmer in Round 6

The Arizona Cardinals used their sixth-round pick (No. 191 overall) to nab their second wide receiver of the draft. They selected receiver Tejhaun Palmer, who played for UAB.

He started at Snow College in Utah and then transferred to UAB, where former Cardinals receiver J.J. Nelson was drafted out of.

He is 6-2 and 210 pounds with great athleticism. He ran the 40 at his pro day in 4.45 seconds and posted a 35-inch vertical leap and 122-inch broad jump.

He averaged 18.3 yards per reception last season, catching 47 passes for 858 yards and seven touchdowns. He played in the Hula Bowl and Shrine Bowl.

What do you think of the pick?

Give the selection a grade in the poll linked here and embedded below.

You can view live results of the poll linked here.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire