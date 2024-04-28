POLL: Grade the Cardinals’ selection of CB Elijah Jones in Round 3

The Arizona Cardinals had four picks in the fourth round, and for their fourth pick, the 90th in the draft, they selected Boston College cornerback Elijah Jones.

Jones is older, having spent six years in college. He missed the final four games of last season for personal reasons. He is long at 6-1 1/2 and athletic.

He had great on-ball production, too. In nine games last season, he picked off five passes and broke up 13. Over the last two seasons, he had seven interceptions and 28 pass breakups.

