Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (May 5)

Miami-Dade County’s best captured state and district championships in multiple sports last week as we approach the conclusion of the 2023-24 high school sports season.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, May 9, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Pedro Martinez, Southwest, baseball: Martinez went 2 for 4 with an RBI to help the Eagles beat Doral Academy 4-1 in eight innings to secure the District 16-6A championship. Martinez also went 1 for 2 with a double and pitched 3.1 innings, allowing one run on four hits in a 2-1 semifinal win over Varela.

▪ Jaden Lao, Hialeah Educational, baseball: Lao struck out six and pitched 6.1 innings to help the Bulldogs beat Monsignor Pace 5-4 and win the District 14-3A championship.

▪ Alexa Garofalo, AIE Charter, softball: Garofalo went 3 for 4 with three doubles and four RBI to lead the Aviators to a 15-5 win over Chaminade and the District 15-2A championship.

Sami Anes, Palmetto

▪ Sami Anes, Palmetto, flag football: Anes finished with two interceptions and a touchdown to lead the Panthers to an 18-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas and their first-ever berth in the state semifinals.