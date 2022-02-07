  • Oops!
Saints RB Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas after playing in Pro Bowl

Jason Owens
·1 min read
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday afternoon after playing in the Pro Bowl, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Kamara's arrest Sunday evening, hours after the conclusion of the Pro Bowl. According to police, the alleged victim reported being battered at a Las Vegas nightclub at 5:50 p.m. local time on Saturday, and Kamara was identified as the suspect.

Feb 4, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball during NFC practice at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Alvin Kamara faces a battery charge for an alleged incident at a Las Vegas nightclub. (Kirby Lee/Reuters)

Police say they found Kamara and detained him at the Clark County Detention Center without incident Sunday. He is charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

No further details about the alleged incident were immediately available.

Kamara caught four passes for 23 yards in Sunday's Pro Bowl, which was played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. The AFC won, 41-35.

