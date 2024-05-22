Polamalu hosts former Steelers legends, celebrities for charity football game at Acrisure Stadium

Several former Pittsburgh Steelers got together Tuesday in Acrisure Stadium to throw the pigskin around in the name of charity.

Hosted by Troy Polamalu and his wife, the Resilience Bowl benefits the Neighborhood Resilience Project, which aims to strengthen communities.

“I’m thrilled that so many of my best friends and former teammates have agreed to support the Resilience Bowl with their participation,” said Polamalu. “The support of these individuals, our sponsors and everyone in Pittsburgh who attends will enable the Resilience Project to continue its work to build healthy communities.

Former Steelers including Jerome Bettis, Ben Roethlisberger and Hines Ward along with celebrities like Olympic wrestler Kurt Angle, comedian Billy Gardell and former NSYNC member Chris Kirkpatrick played a game of flag football.

Other celebrities who participated were:

Steve Bryne, an American comedian and actor

Ryan Clark, former Steelers player and current ESPN analyst

Chip Esten, actor, musician, singer-songwriter, and comedian

Patrick Fabian, actor

Corey Graves, wrestling color commentator and retired professional wrestler

James Harrison, former Steelers player

Pat Monahan, lead singer for the band Train

Ike Taylor, former Steelers player

James Harrison, former Steelers player

For more information on the Neighborhood Resilience Project, visit www.neighborhoodresilience.org.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Doorbell video captures moment 2 teens were shot in Stowe Township Butler County lightning strike survivor shares story to bring awareness to others Local independent pharmacy fighting to stay open despite losing money to fill prescriptions VIDEO: Phipps Conservatory to take over old Irish Centre in Squirrel Hill DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts