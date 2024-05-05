From point guard to the medical field, you can call him Dr. Craft now

Aaron Craft is an all-time fan favorite when it comes to Ohio State basketball. Craft is the epitome of what it means to be a Buckeye… hard-working, great teammate, and a player willing to do the dirty work to help his team win. And win they did with Craft running point guard in Scarlet and Gray. He and his running mates gave Buckeye fans some memorable moments over the years including a trip to the 2012 Final Four.

But every athlete knows there will come a time when it’s time to hang up the sneakers. For Aaron Craft, that time came back in 2020 when he decided to enter medical school to pursue a career in medicine. You can now call him Dr. Craft as the former point guard has completed his coursework and will be moving on to do his residency at Ohio State’s Otolaryngology Residency Program which focuses on diseases of the ear and throat.

What an amazing day yesterday… the end of a long, unusual journey to becoming Dr. Craft! Grateful to so, so many that helped along the way. Residency, here we come! pic.twitter.com/l0DePylYjh — Aaron Craft (@ACraft4) May 4, 2024

Craft left the Ohio State hardwood with a reputation for being a pure point guard and a gritty defender. He holds the OSU record for steals with 337 and assists with 694. He was inducted into the Ohio State Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.

Be on the lookout for Dr. Aaron Craft coming to a doctor’s office near you.

