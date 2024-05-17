PODCAST: Schedule reactions, game-by-game predictions for Cardinals in 2024





The Arizona Cardinals released their full 2024 regular-season schedule on Wednesday. With that news, cohost Seth Cox and I have a lot to talk about in the new edition of the podcast.

We run down the schedule week by week and react to it. We talk about the important stretches and matchups.

We discuss the most winnable and least winnable games.

Lastly, we make our game-by-game predictions for wins and losses. How many wins do we project?

You’ll have to listen.

Enjoy the show!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Schedule rundown and reactions

(19:45) Most winnable games, least winnable games, matchups we look forward to

(32:28) Game-by-game win-loss predictions

