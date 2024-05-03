PODCAST: What role will this year’s draft picks have for the Cardinals?





Cohost Seth Cox and I have a new edition of the podcast out and ready for Arizona Cardinals fans. After our show earlier in the week recapping and reacting to the Cardinals’ 2024 draft class, we talked about their rookie free agent additions, the decision not to exercise linebacker Zaven Collins’ fifth-year contract option, rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.’s lack of an NFLPA licensing deal and then we go over each draft pick and the projected or expected role we think they will have in 2024. (We think there will be three guys who don’t make the roster).

Enjoy the show!

Times and topics:

(1:00) The Cardinals’ rookie free agent class

(18:29) Zaven Collins’ declined contract option

(28:17) Marvin Harrison Jr. and no licensing deal

(33:06) Projecting the 2024 role of all the Cardinals’ draft picks

