PODCAST: Grades, reactions to Cardinals’ 2024 draft class





After a break for the 2024 NFL draft, cohost Seth Cox and I returned to the podcast for a show all about the draft. We go over how we did with our mock drafts from last show (I had 10 players correctly matched to teams in the first round, while Seth had eight) and react to what happened in general in the first round.

After that, we go pick by pick, discussing and reacting to each of the Arizona Cardinals’ 12 draft picks.

Enjoy the show!

Times and topics:

(1:00) Mock draft results and reactions to Round 1 of the draft

(20:42) The Cardinals’ two first-round picks

(43:32) The Cardinals’ five picks and two trades on Day 2

(1:13:59) The Cardinals’ five picks on Day 3

