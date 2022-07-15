PODCAST: Previewing the Cardinals’ 2nd-place games – Eagles, Vikings, Patriots

We have the final of the six opponent preview shows live and ready for your listening pleasure. After five shows that focused on the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents in the NFC West, AFC and NFC South, the final show previews their three second-place games, the opponents who were in second place in their divisions last year like the Cardinals.

Those teams are the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots.

I spoke with Eagles Wire managing editor Glenn Erby, Vikings Wire managing editor Jordy McElroy and Patriots Wire managing editor Henry McKenna to discuss the teams they cover and specifically the 2021 season, this offseason and the outlook for those teams in 2022.

It’s a super-sized show with the three guests. Enjoy!

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the approximate timestamps for each team preview:

(1:00) The Eagles’ 2021 season, recent offseason moves and outlook for 2022 with Eagles Wire managing editor Glenn Erby

(29:53) The Vikings’ 2021 season, recent offseason moves and outlook for 2022 with Vikings Wire managing editor Jordy McElroy

(1:03:02) (1:00) The Patriots’ 2021 season, recent offseason moves and outlook for 2022 with Patriots Wire managing editor Henry McKenna

Previous shows:





and



