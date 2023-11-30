Podcast: New CFP Rankings reaction

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs came in at No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings as released on Tuesday night.

This is Georgia’s third-straight week in the top spot after starting behind Ohio State at No. 2.

New top-4:

Georgia Michigan Washington Florida State

Ohio State, previously No. 2, dropped to No. 6 following a 30-24 loss at then No. 3 Michigan. Florida State and Oregon both moved up a spot as a result.

Former Georgia tight end Arthur Lynch joined “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton” to give reactions to the updated rankings.

Did the committee get it right?

