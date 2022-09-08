Stat Nerd Thursday: Aaron Jones, James Conner, Trey Lance, Elijah Moore & BUF/LAR TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don are back for another season of Stat Nerd Thursday! Heading into the week 1 games, they go deep into their bag of stats and pull out reasons to be excited about Aaron Jones and James Conner, a debate between Trey Lance and Justin Fields, and Elijah Moore’s prospects with Joe Flacco as his QB.

The guys close the show with a thorough fantasy preview of the Thursday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams, including some DFS recommendations.

01:15 NEWS / Bills sign TE Dawson Knox to contract extension

04:30 NEWS / WR Michael Thomas appears on track for week 1

05:10 NEWS / Joe Flacco is NYJ’s QB1 / Zach Wilson out for first 4 weeks

10:55 NEWS / Chris Godwin’s week 1 availability

15:40 STAT / Aaron Jones led all RBs with 300 snaps with a screen route percentage of 15.4%

20:55 Ranking Antonio Gibson for week 1

21:50 STAT / James Conner averaged 4.5 yards per carry running into light boxes (59% of his carries)

24:35 STAT / Top 5 QB scramble %

32:40 STAT / Dolphins plays the most man coverage (and it’s not close)

38:45 STAT / Top 7 players in air yards share

43:50 TNF preview: Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams

