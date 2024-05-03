Podcast: 2024 NBA playoffs storylines to watch for the Rockets

Though their 41-41 record was much improved from last season, Houston didn’t quite qualify for the 2024 NBA playoffs. Yet, among the teams competing, there are quite a few storylines that could become very relevant to the future of the Rockets.

On Friday’s The Lager Line podcast, Ben DuBose and Paulo Alves dive into a wide range of Rockets-centric angles from the ongoing postseason. Discussion topics include player and team comparisons; the encouraging implications of expensive teams going out early; and plausible trade options for Houston involving those underachieving teams, such as a deal for Clippers star Paul George.

The show wraps up with a preliminary look at internal decisions to come involving Houston’s pending free agents and players with 2024 team options. Those include Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, Jae’Sean Tate, Jeff Green, Reggie Bullock Jr., Nate Hinton, and more.

Friday’s podcast, which is sponsored by Clutch City Lager of Karbach Brewing, can be listened to below in its entirety. Each episode of the show is also made available via flagship radio station SportsTalk 790 and all major podcast distributors under “The Lager Line.”

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire