Pod: Best coach hires + Early ADP trends

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Kyle Dvorchak (@kyletweetshere) and Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) do a deep dive on the now-completed coaching cycle, beginning with Jonathan Gannon's arrival in Arizona. Was he the right archetype for this rebuilding squad? They also touch on Shane Steichen's Colts addition, believing he is the right man at the right time in Indianapolis. They debate the best and worst hires of the cycle, with Kyle throwing some cold water on Sean Payton's Broncos prospects.

Along the way, they get sidetracked discussing Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes and if Jalen Hurts is now the best quarterback in the NFC. They close with some early best ball talk, including whether 2023 will be a year of early QB, Bijan Robinson's likely draft range and Tony Pollard's prospects.

Rotoworld Draft Guide Bundle: Every season is draft season. Get your Draft Guide Bundle today and dominate your football, baseball and basketball drafts. Packed with Profiles, Rankings, Projections, order today and get ALL THREE Rotoworld Draft Guides for the price of two. Use promo code BUNDLE5 and save an extra $5 at checkout. Click here to buy now!

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

The App is Back! Don't forget to download the Rotoworld app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!