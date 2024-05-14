Pochettino on Brighton, next season and the 'fantastic job' being done

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has been speaking to the media before Wednesday's trip to face Brighton in the Premier League (19:45 BST kick-off).

The Blues will be looking to continue their recent good form and push for European football.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

On facing Brighton and trying to achieve European qualification: "It is important to keep a strong mentality and really believe. They are going to be two really tough games. Brighton are a really good team and they are going to be really tough to play against, and then [we have] Bournemouth at home [on the final day]. The most important thing is to believe."

He added: "In the second part of the season - in the past 26 or 27 games - I think we are doing really well. We need to keep in this way - always trying to give our best, to compete and keep improving. If we can compete well in the last two games, then we have the possibility to get into Europe, which would be amazing for us."

On his future and next season: "I always try to be positive and I try to translate my feelings - to you and to the people. But I never said I am not thinking of the future. We are thinking of the future; it is already planned. The plan is there to start the pre-season - the date we are going to start - and then it is not in my hands to be here or not to be here."

He continued: "Of course, I am so excited for the future. If we keep the main group and add some quality, and keep on the same run as the past 26 or 27 games, we can compete for big things."

On the fact that only Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have picked up more points than Chelsea since 26 December: "We have players who are improving and getting more mature. They are living their first experience in the Premier League. To match the history of Chelsea today is impossible. With time, for sure we will match. That is my wish and we are working for that."