Plymouth Argyle v Leicester City

Keep up with all of the action from Augusta National on Friday here with Yahoo Sports.
Here are the latest updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for Friday's slate of games.
Presidents in the ACC and Big 12 have voted to authorize their commissioners to adopt the future framework related to a new CFP.
Executives from the 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame agreed Friday to a new contract with ESPN that will begin in 2026.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest comments from Nick Saban on NIL and the future of college sports. Dellenger described what the scene was like at the congressional roundtable discussion that Saban was at and how people reacted to his headline worthy comments.
DeBoer signed an eight-year deal to replace Saban after Saban retired.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
If you're looking for under-the-radar candidates to hit the most round trippers in 2024, Dalton Del Don has a collection of power brokers to consider.
Scott Pianowski debuts The Fantasy Baseball Buzz, a weekly series analyzing the biggest stories across MLB. This week, the Dodgers' leadoff man's scorching start.
Edey was a three-star recruit with limited offers. How was the 7-4 All-American overlooked?
From Zach Edey to Michael O'Connell (and his prayer), here are how the starters in this year's Final Four stack up.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
South Carolina, Iowa, UConn and NC State all took their own uncharted paths to Cleveland.
Dalton Del Don continues his series of bust candidates, identifying a group of outfielders who should be draft-day fades.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
With just a couple days left until MLB Opening Day in full, Fred Zinkie highlights nine players who could tell the story of 2024 fantasy baseball.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the list of players he's trying to leave every draft with in 2024.
Kayla Harrison made the 135-pound weight limit required for her bantamweight bout at UFC 300 versus Holly Holm. It's the lowest weight at which she has ever fought.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.