'Please, no promotion this season!' - more of your views on Norwich City

[BBC]

Here are some of your thoughts on how the Canaries would fare if they returned to the Premier League next season:

Julian - NCFC probably require five points from three games to secure a play-off spot. If current form is a guide, then promotion back to the Premier League would be a remarkable transformation and fully justified. Not since the days of Martin Peters have Norwich rattled up so many late wins in a season. Carrow Road is the place!

Simon - We'll get hammered (in the Premier League) unless our midfield and defence are significantly strengthened.

Victor - Please, no promotion this season! Odds on, the result would be the same as the last two promotions. Without grander financial resources, there is zero chance of staying up more than one or two seasons. We don't have ambitions to be a Premier League side. Delia (Smith) and husband (Michael Wynn-Jones) surely don't harbour ambitions to be a Premier League team either. Stop dreaming!

Derek - We need a totally new back four! All are either too old or not up to job, rest are just about acceptable but strong incomings desirable. Essential any prize money is spent on a few decent signings not run of the mill buys spread too thinly.

John - We would maintain our record as the most consistent 'yo-yo' side in history. We would be relegated again.