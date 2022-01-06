Playoff scenarios, more Antonio Brown fallout & 2022 head coaching candidates

The end of the NFL regular season brings two major topics: playoffs and awards. Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Shalise Manza Young to kick off the mid-week podcast discussing the MVP award and recent comments made by Chicago based reporter Hub Arkush that he would not be voting for Aaron Rodgers to take home his second consecutive trophy.

Moving onto the playoffs, Charles breaks down where the playoff seeding stands with just one more weekend to go and why the NFC has gone from predictable to unpredictable thanks to the Green Bay Packers while the AFC has done the opposite as the Tennessee Titans are just one win away from securing the conference's top seed. (17:05)

Next, Charles & Shalise revisit Sunday's drama surrounding Antonio Brown. They discuss the likely reasons he has not yet been released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers & why AB deserves more scrutiny than other athletes who step away due to mental health issues. (34:05)

Finally, they close out the show discussing a handful of coordinators and former head coaches who are likely to make the rounds as head coaching interviews kick off in the next few weeks. (45:45)

