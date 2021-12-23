Playoff confidence index, AFC North buzzsaw & what's happening in the MVP race

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss on Sunday Night Football three days ago feels like it took place last month, mainly because there have been FOUR NFL games since then. And if we didn't already get our Christmas wish, get ready, there's more Thursday, Saturday and Monday night football to come.

After discussing the state of the MVP race, Charles Robinson welcomes Yahoo NFL editor Joey Gulino to the podcast to recap the quartet of weeknight games we've had since Sunday – another loss for Russell Wilson's Seahawks, the encouraging Eagles hovering around .500 and more disappointment for the Browns and Bears.

Sticking with the Browns, Charles & Joey dive into the razor thin margins of the AFC North. With only three weeks left to go in the regular season, each team is still capable of either winning the division or missing the playoffs completely. The guys break down how they think it will shake out for the Browns, Ravens, Bengals and Steelers in the season's final weeks. (34:00)

In the latter third of the show, Charles & Joey kick off their first "belief index" heading into the playoffs. Which five teams are they most confident could pull off a Super Bowl run? Sure conference-leading teams like the Chiefs and Packers lead that squad, but what other dark horse candidates do they consider trustworthy? (43:00)

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy by supporting the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the scholarship.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

