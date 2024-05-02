Players who have received USGA special exemptions into the U.S. Open, and how they fared

The USGA announced on Thursday that it had offered a special exemption to Tiger Woods to compete in this year's U.S. Open. And, of course, the three-time champion accepted.

The 124th edition of the U.S. Open will take place June 13-16 on Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

As one of the field criteria, the USGA reserves the right to offer special exemptions but does so with discretion. Here's a look at who has received them over the years and how they fared, per the USGA. Most notably, Hale Irwin won in 1990 at Medinah, defeating Mike Donald in a playoff, after getting an invite.

1966 (Olympic Club)



Ben Hogan, 12th

1977 (Southern Hills)



Sam Snead, MC

Tommy Bolt, MC

Julius Boros, MC

1978 (Cherry Hills)



Arnold Palmer, MC

Bill Casper, T-30

Seve Ballesteros, T-16

1980 (Baltusrol)



Arnold Palmer, 63rd

Gene Littler, T-38

Jay Sigel (a), MC

1981 (Merion)



Arnold Palmer, MC

Gary Player, T-26

Lou Graham, MC

1983 (Oakmont)



Arnold Palmer, T-60

Gary Player, T-20

Lee Trevino, WD

1984 (Winged Foot)



Isao Aoki, T-16

Lee Trevino, T-9

1986 (Shinnecock)



Scott Verplank, T-15

1988 (The Country Club)



David Ishii, T-36

1990 (Medinah)



Hale Irwin, Won

1991 (Hazeltine)



Jack Nicklaus, T-46

1993 (Baltusrol)



Jack Nicklaus, T-72

Tom Watson, T-5

1994 (Oakmont)



Arnold Palmer, MC

Johnny Miller, MC

Larry Nelson, MC

Ben Crenshaw, T-33

Seve Ballesteros, T-18

1995 (Shinnecock)



Jack Nicklaus, MC

1996 (Oakland Hills)



Jack Nicklaus, T-27

Tom Watson, T-13

1997 (Congressional)



Jack Nicklaus, T-52

1998 (Olympic Club)



Jack Nicklaus, T-43

Scott Simpson, 58th

1999 (Pinehurst)



Jack Nicklaus, MC

2000 (Pebble Beach)



Aaron Baddeley (a), MC

Michael Campbell, T-12

Jack Nicklaus, MC

Greg Norman, MC

Curtis Strange, MC

Tom Watson, T-27

2002 (Bethpage)



Hale Irwin, MC

Nick Faldo, T-5

2003 (Olympia Fields)



Hale Irwin, WD

Tom Kite, MC

Tom Watson, T-28

2004 (Shinnecock Hills)



Raymond Floyd, MC

2005 (Pinehurst)



Nick Price, T-9

2010 (Pebble Beach)



Tom Watson, T-29

Vijay Singh, T-40

2016 (Oakmont)



Retief Goosen, MC

2018 (Shinnecock Hills)



Ernie Els, MC

Jim Furyk, T-48

2019 (Pebble Beach)



Ernie Els, MC

2021 (Torrey Pines)



Phil Mickelson, T-62

2024 (Pinehurst)



Tiger Woods

(a = amateur)