As players head out, Ice Den remains open

Apr. 29—Call 480-585-7465, and you will hear the following message:

"Thank you for calling Ice Den Scottsdale, the official home of the Arizona Coyotes and your home for ice sports."

Ice Den Scottsdale was built 25 years ago, specifically as a Coyotes practice facility.

While no official notice has been made, the NHL skaters who practiced on Bell Road just east of the Loop 101 won't be getting ready for games here next year — as it's a long way from Salt Lake City.

In one of the most bizarre franchise moves in sports history, the former Coyotes players are headed north to Utah, "playing for a new yet-to-be-named franchise," according to ESPN.

According to the sports network, Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo bags $1 billion in the sale, "and will maintain the name, intellectual property and historical records of the Coyotes — which will now be considered an inactive franchise. Meruelo will have a five-year window in which he can try to build an arena and bring a team to Arizona."

On June 27, the state will auction land just across the Scottsdale border near Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101.

A few weeks ago, Meruelo began a dizzying series of events when he said the Coyotes will be going all-in on a bid for the land, where he plans an arena-apartment-retail behemoth complex.

Though the land is not within his city limits, Mayor David Ortega blasted the plan, saying Scottsdale residents will suffer from traffic and infrastructure impact.

Ortega's words were still echoing when ESPN broke the story that Meruelo sold the players and "hockey operations" to a Utah sports group.

So now, what will become of Ice Den Scottsdale?

"Our ownership and associated businesses are separate from the hockey club, our tenant and longtime partner," said Marcy Fileccia, the president of Ice Den Scottsdale and Ice Den Chandler.

"The rinks will continue to provide youth and adult ice sports programming to our existing partners and community."

Though the Ice Den website lists Fileccia as president of Coyotes Ice LLC, she stressed the Ice Dens are owned not by the Coyotes but by Rainy Partners/The Burke Family.

According to his bio at the Musical Instrument Museum, where he is the vice chairman, "Richard Burke is the chairman and founder of UnitedHealth Group... He is also general partner of Rainy Partners, a private equity fund; (and) a former NHL hockey team owner."

In another bizarre twist, Ice Dens owner Burke is the man who brought NHL hockey to the desert.

Indeed, after buying the Winnipeg Jets in 1996, Burke flew the players to the Valley, putting them up at the Scottsdale Princess hotel while pitching them about playing in Phoenix.

Five years after bringing pro hockey to the Valley, Burke sold the Coyotes.

Now, some 15 years later, the team is headed north — though the Yotes' shell franchise remains in the Valley.

How will the Ice Den work with the team?

"It remains premature for the Ice Den to make any official statements on the situation as the details are not confirmed yet as it relates to our partnership with the Arizona Coyotes," Fileccia said via email.

She stressed the Burke Family "will continue to provide quality ice sports for the community."

Indeed, the Ice Dens bring winter to Scottsdale and Chandler year 'round.

"Our five rinks are programmed on average 20 hours a day, seven days a week, 360 days a year," Fileccia said.

The Coyotes did not respond to a request for information on their Ice Den plans.

'Hacker hockey' home

They may be considered hackers by the professionals, but amateur hockey players battle it out on the Ice Den's Shane Doan Rink and slightly larger Coyotes Rink.

Various levels of hockey teams, from first-timers to former pros, with names like the Zambronies, Dirty Rats, Desert Knights and Dumpster Fire, shoot it out at the Ice Den just about every day.

Many games are open and free to watch.

Ice Den Scottsdale also hosts "adult stick time" most Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and "adult open hockey" for pickup games most Wednesday and Friday afternoons.

On top of that, the two Ice Dens host figure skating clubs and top-notch skaters who go through workouts with their own coaches.

Fileccia and company also carve out ice time for public skating, where parents teach kids how to negotiate the frozen water as skilled skaters whoosh by.

Public skating

Ice Den Scottsdale public skate sessions are two hours in length, unless otherwise posted with a 20-minute intermission.

The next scheduled sessions are 2 to 4 p.m. today, April 28, and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

Dates and times are subject to change. Skate trainers are available to rent for a fee and can be used at these family friendly sessions.

Admission is $14 per skater including skate rental. Space is limited. Online advance registration/reservations required at icedenscottsdale.com/public-skating

Registration opens at noon two days prior to sessions and closes when capacity is reached or one hour prior to session, whichever occurs first. No walk-ups are permitted.