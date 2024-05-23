Find out what play Ohio State players will run first in EA Sports College Football 25

With more and more information coming out regarding EA Sports return of its College Football video game, many pondered what play they will run first.

Some Ohio State football players were asked that exact question, and the answers were shared on the Buckeyes official social media account. It’s interesting what each player selected, some going with a triple-option, while others were going to run four verticals.

What they didn’t differ much on is that they would score on their first play, which most likely won’t be the case. We will find out the answer soon, as EA Sports has already begun taking preorders for the game.

What’s the 1st play our guys are running when they start up EA 🤔🎮 pic.twitter.com/MzcnddFxtf — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) May 21, 2024

As for what I’d run, it will most likely be a single-back formation with four receivers and a tight end, with the handoff going toward the weak side. It probably won’t score, but it will be a great feeling having the game back.

