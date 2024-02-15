Advertisement
PJ Hall Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University men’s basketball’s PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) earned a spot on the 2024 Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Midseason Team, announced on Thursday afternoon.

Other Atlantic Coast Conference players on the list are Armando Bacot (UNC), RJ Davis (UNC) and Kyle Filipowski (Duke).

Name

Class

Position

School

Max Abmas

Grad Student

G

Texas

Armando Bacot

Grad Student

F/C

North Carolina

Johni Broome

Junior

F/C

Auburn

Boo Buie

Grad Student

G

Northwestern

Devin Carter

Junior

G

Providence

L.J. Cryer

Senior

G

Houston

RJ Davis

Senior

G

North Carolina

Johnell Davis

Junior

G

Florida Atlantic

Hunter Dickinson

Senior

C

Kansas

Zach Edey

Senior

C

Purdue

Kyle Filipowski

Sophomore

C

Duke

PJ Hall

Senior

C

Clemson

DaRon Holmes II

Junior

F

Dayton

David Jones

Senior

F

Memphis

Dalton Knecht

Fifth Year

G

Tennessee

Tyler Kolek

Senior

G

Marquette

Jaedon LeDee

Senior

F

San Diego State

Tamin Lipsey

Sophomore

G

Iowa State

Caleb Love

Senior

G

Arizona

Kevin McCullar Jr.

Senior

G

Kansas

Tristen Newton

Grad Student

G

UConn

Antonio Reeves

Fifth Year

G

Kentucky

Baylor Scheierman

Senior

G

Creighton

Mark Sears

Senior

G

Alabama

Jamal Shead

Senior

G

Houston

KJ Simpson

Junior

G

Colorado

Braden Smith

Sophomore

G

Purdue

Isaiah Stevens

Grad Student

G

Colorado State

Wade Taylor IV

Junior

G

Texas A&M

Tyson Walker

Grad Student

G

Michigan State

Via Clemson Athletic Communications 

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire