PJ Hall Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason Team
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University men’s basketball’s PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) earned a spot on the 2024 Naismith Trophy Men’s College Player of the Year Midseason Team, announced on Thursday afternoon.
Other Atlantic Coast Conference players on the list are Armando Bacot (UNC), RJ Davis (UNC) and Kyle Filipowski (Duke).
Name
Class
Position
School
Max Abmas
Grad Student
G
Texas
Armando Bacot
Grad Student
F/C
North Carolina
Johni Broome
Junior
F/C
Auburn
Boo Buie
Grad Student
G
Northwestern
Devin Carter
Junior
G
Providence
L.J. Cryer
Senior
G
Houston
RJ Davis
Senior
G
North Carolina
Johnell Davis
Junior
G
Florida Atlantic
Hunter Dickinson
Senior
C
Kansas
Zach Edey
Senior
C
Purdue
Kyle Filipowski
Sophomore
C
Duke
PJ Hall
Senior
C
Clemson
DaRon Holmes II
Junior
F
Dayton
David Jones
Senior
F
Memphis
Dalton Knecht
Fifth Year
G
Tennessee
Tyler Kolek
Senior
G
Marquette
Jaedon LeDee
Senior
F
San Diego State
Tamin Lipsey
Sophomore
G
Iowa State
Caleb Love
Senior
G
Arizona
Kevin McCullar Jr.
Senior
G
Kansas
Tristen Newton
Grad Student
G
UConn
Antonio Reeves
Fifth Year
G
Kentucky
Baylor Scheierman
Senior
G
Creighton
Mark Sears
Senior
G
Alabama
Jamal Shead
Senior
G
Houston
KJ Simpson
Junior
G
Colorado
Sophomore
G
Purdue
Isaiah Stevens
Grad Student
G
Colorado State
Wade Taylor IV
Junior
G
Texas A&M
Tyson Walker
Grad Student
G
Michigan State
–Via Clemson Athletic Communications