Do the Pittsburgh Steelers have a position change in mind for Justin Fields?

It feels like Justin Fields hasn’t had a fair shake since entering the NFL three years ago. After making him a first-round draft pick in 2021, the Bears went through multiple head coaches and offensive coordinators during his time in Chicago. And when the team finally started to put some pieces in place, the front office decided to trade Fields to Pittsburgh and start from scratch.

It’s unclear what the Steelers plan to do with Justin Fields. Head coach Mike Tomlin has said that Russell Wilson is the starter and the front office declined to pick up Fields’ 5th-year option. Now there are even rumors that a position change could be in the future for the former Ohio State quarterback.

We all know that Fields is a world-class athlete. He has shown his ability to not only throw the ball at the highest professional level but also use his legs to move the chains as well. Could Pittsburgh be exploring the idea of using Fields in a way that would showcase his running ability? Steelers running back Jaylen Warren says there’s been talk of it.

In an interview, Warren was asked if he might be seen on the kick-off team as a returner now with the new rules in place. While he said he wouldn’t be opposed to the idea, he did say that the special teams coordinator mentioned Justin Fields possibly being a return man. Take a listen to the interview below.

#Steelers RB Jaylen Warren says their special teams coordinator discussed the possibility of having Justin Fields return kicks under the new kickoff rules. (via @NotJustFootball)pic.twitter.com/N4WGMwETxV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 2, 2024

Maybe it was just talk… or maybe the Steelers are looking for ways to get Fields on the field. It would be hard to believe a team would put what is most likely their backup quarterback in harm’s way, but stranger things have happened. Not to mention, Justin Fields seems like the kind of guy who just wants to play and help his team win any way he can.

We’ll keep a close eye on this one as this would be an unprecedented move. However, we would hope that Pittsburgh would trade Fields before putting him in that kind of position.

