Pittsburgh Penguins re-sign forward Valtteri Puustinen to 2-year contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed forward Valtteri Puustinen to a two-year contract, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced Friday.

The contract runs through the 2025-26 season and carries an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Puustinen split the 2023-24 season between the NHL and AHL. The forward led all rookies with five goals, 15 assists and 20 points in 52 games played in Pittsburgh.

The Kuopio, Finland, native tallied five goals, eight assists and 13 points in 24 games in his third season with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. He has 49 goals, 65 assists and 114 points in 169 career AHL games.

Prior to making his North American debut, Puustinen played three seasons with HPK of Liiga, Finland’s top professional league, from 2018-21, the team said.

