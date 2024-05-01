Pitt State’s Coaching Staff Named the MIAA Coaching Staff of the Year

Courtesy: Pittsburg State Athletics

KANSAS CITY, MO — It was announced by the MIAA that the Pitt State Coaching Staff has been named the MIAA Coaching Staff of the Year.

Finishing the regular season 23-3 in the league and 49-5 overall, Gorillas tied for a share of the regular season title for the first time in 30 years.

The Pitt State offense led the league in batting average (.355), hits (520), runs (370) and RBI (323).

Fuller becomes the first head coach in program history to receive MIAA Coaching Staff of the Year recognition along with her assistant staff of Brad Fuller, Abby Atkins, Tyler Fuller and Ashton Friend.

Picked seventh in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, Fuller and her staff helped guide Pitt State to the program’s second MIAA regular season crown (1994) as well as school single season records for victories (49), MIAA victories (23), overall winning streak (22), home winning streak (25), RBI (323) and stolen bases (99).

