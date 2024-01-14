PITT 8 PREVIEW: Young Warriorettes prep for Pitt 8 battles

Jan. 13—The Warriorettes are ready to show up and put in the work.

Indianola will be joining its conference sisters at the 2024 Pitt 8 Tournament next week, and the Warriorettes are gaining a lot of experience on the hardwood this season.

"We're young," coach Roger Parham said.

Indianola has taken wins over the likes of Braggs, Bokoshe, and Cameron this season. The Warriorettes have also recorded some hard-fought battles against fellow Pitt 8 members in the first half of the season.

"We lost to Pittsburg and Kiowa, a close one to Crowder," Parham said. "We beat Stuart, lost to them in our tournament."

As a program, Indianola has won 12 Pitt 8 titles, with the last one coming in 2005. This season, they'll be beginning their tournament journey next week with a first-round matchup with Pittsburg.

But no matter what happens, Parham said he knows his team is going to show up, work, and give everything they have as they continue to build themselves.

"We play hard," he said. "Some days we show our youth, and some days we play a little bit."