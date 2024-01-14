PITT 8 PREVIEW: Crowder preps for Pitt 8 battles

Jan. 13—The Demonettes are readying to rumble.

Crowder will begin its journey in the 2024 Pitt 8 Tournament next week, but has already seen a few conference battles leading up to the annual event.

"In the (start of) conference we played Stuart, Indianola, Haileyville, and Canadian. We lost to Canadian and won the other three," coach Ashley Rush said.

The Demonettes have seen some ups and downs, but that hasn't stopped them from pushing and challenging both themselves and their opponents every game. Wins against conference foes and other teams such as ranked McCurtain have also boosted Crowder as it fights through the marathon season.

"We had a good win against McCurtain, had a couple bad losses," Rush said.

Next up will be days filled with Pitt 8 action, starting off with a tournament opener against Savanna — a conference matchup that has yet to transpire in the 2024 season.

Crowder last won the conference championship in 2019, its eighth girls title overall, and last season, finished with a consolation championship game appearance. But now the Demonettes will be setting their sights on the competition in this year's Pitt 8 Tournament.

Rush knows it'll be tough competition as usual in this year's conference tournament, and that her young team will be met with challenges. But just as she said last time, it's all about showing up ready from tipoff.

"We've just got to go out there and play," she said.