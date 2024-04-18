Pitcher Nick Nastrini reveals why his MLB debut with White Sox was delayed originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago White Sox pitcher Nick Nastrini made his MLB debut on Monday against the Royals, but it was supposed to happen two weeks prior.

Nastrini joined Chuck Garfien on the White Sox Talk Podcast, and revealed the original plan was to have the hurler make his debut the first week of April.

"I was supposed to stay in Arizona for an extra week [after spring training] and make a start because if I hadn't made that start in Arizona or thrown a life at-bat here, I would have gone like 12 days without facing hitters," Nastrini told Chuck Garfien on the podcast. "The day that I was supposed to make my start in Arizona, I actually woke up in the middle of the night, and I had some really bad pains on my side, and I had to go to the ER."

The diagnosis? Pneumonia.

"They thought I had kidney stones, but I ended up not having kidney stones after they ran the CT scan. And I actually had pneumonia. So I had to take antibiotics and take some pain pills. And that that was that. But I'm good now. So it was a rough couple of days after that, but I'm back to normal."

The health scare didn't seem to slow him down. In his MLB debut against the Royals, Nastrini only allowed three hits and two runs in five innings while striking out five batters.

