Pit Pass Live show previews Indy 500 from Gasoline Alley with stars of racing

Join USA Today Sports reporter Mackenzie Salmon and motor sports insider Nathan Brown as they preview the 108th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Guests include drivers Santino Ferrucci, hometown favorite Conor Daly and 2022 winner Marcus Ericcson, Arrow McLaren Team Principal Gavin Ward, Meyer Shank team owner Mike Shank, IMS president Doug Boles and more.

Watch our live Indy 500 preview show

More Indy 500 coverage

Check out our Indy 500 page here for all of our latest stories, plus some curated past favorites.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: PIt Pass Live: Indy 500 preview with Conor Daly, Marcus Ericcson at IMS