Pistons fall to Nets for 26th straight loss, tie record for longest single-season losing streak in NBA history

Put the Detroit Pistons in the history books.

Detroit lost 126-115 to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night. The loss marked the 26th straight for the Pistons, tying them with the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and the 2013-14 Process-era Philadelphia 76ers for the longest single-season losing streak in NBA history.

With a loss to the Nets in a home rematch Tuesday, they'd hold the single-season record as their own. After that, the all-time record is on the horizon.

A different iteration of the Process 76ers lost 28 straight games over the course of two seasons (2014-15 to 15-16) for the longest losing streak in NBA history. Only the East-leading Boston Celtics would stand between the Pistons and further infamy on Dec. 28.

Kevin Knox and the Pistons are in the NBA history books. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Nets snapped a five-game losing streak of their own with the win. They threatened to run away with the game after opening a 32-21 first-quarter lead. But the Pistons clawed back to cut their deficit to 77-75 with a Jaden Ivey layup midway through the third quarter.

Detroit had a chance to take the lead on its next possession, but Cade Cunningham's 3-pointer missed the mark. From there, the Nets reeled off seven unanswered points, and the Pistons didn't threaten again.

The Pistons had a good shooting night in a 49.4% effort from the field. But the league's 26th-ranked defense allowed the Nets to shoot 52.3% from the floor on seven more attempts and 41.7% (10 of 24) from 3-point distance. Seven Nets players scored in double figures, including all five starters led by Mikal Bridges (29 points, seven assists, six rebounds).

Three Pistons broke the 20-point barrier, including Ivey (23 points, seven assists, six rebounds) and Cunningham (22 points, six assists, three rebounds). But it wasn't enough to overcome another lackluster effort on defense.

The losing streak is an ignominious milestone for a Pistons team that's had top-5 picks in each of the last three drafts, including the No. 1 overall selection used to draft Cunningham in 2021. They followed up those draft picks with the signing of head coach Monty Williams in March to a six-year, $78.5 million deal, the largest coaching contract in NBA history.

The premium draft capital and high-profile coaching hire have produced a 2-27 start for the Pistons that doesn't show signs of turning around anytime soon.