Pirates Preview: Braves in town after Bucs’ back-to-back bad losses

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates suffered a similar fate on Thursday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants as they did the night before.

The Pirates recorded a grand slam, built a large lead and received solid work from their starting pitcher but the bullpen blew the game late with the Pirates (23-28) falling 7-6 in the series finale.

Joey Bart hit the grand slam against his former team and rookie Paul Skenes held San Francisco to one run in six innings but the Giants rallied for five runs in the top of the eighth.

