Pirates Falter in 10-1 loss to Cubs, drop three of four

19,154 fans witnessed Bailey Falter (1-8, 5.04 ERA) and the Pittsburgh Pirates stumbled in game four against the Chicago Cubs and fell 10-1, dropping three out of four games.

Falter exited the game early in the fifth inning after allowing a two run double.

The Pirates offense swung the bat early in the game, but fell victim to their demons of not swinging when it mattered and as a result, they couldn’t muster any offense.

When the dust settled, the Pirates managed just four hits with their fourth hit not coming until the ninth inning.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh Public Safety aware of ‘use of force’ by officers during arrest, incident under review Protest held in Garfield in support of suspect in standoff situation Steelers make first 8 cuts to roster VIDEO: Family suing nursing home after nurse accused of giving 83-year-old man lethal doses of insulin DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts