Pirates aim to stop slide in game against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (8-24, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (14-19, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (0-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Pirates: Jared Jones (2-3, 3.18 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Pirates -204, Rockies +169; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates head into a matchup with the Colorado Rockies as losers of five games in a row.

Pittsburgh has gone 5-8 in home games and 14-19 overall. Pirates pitchers have a collective 3.78 ERA, which ranks fifth in the NL.

Colorado has gone 3-14 on the road and 8-24 overall. The Rockies are 7-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with four home runs while slugging .364. Jared Triolo is 8-for-35 with a double and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads Colorado with five home runs while slugging .513. Elehuris Montero is 8-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .182 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 3-7, .238 batting average, 5.64 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Marco Gonzales: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ryan Borucki: 15-Day IL (left triceps inflammation), Jason Delay: 10-Day IL (knee), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.