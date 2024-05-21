What picks do the Flyers have in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft?

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Picks 1-28 of the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft are set with the remaining four spots waiting to be determined by the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The first 16 picks were chosen by the NHL Draft Lottery on March 7. Picks 17-28 are made up of the 12 teams that lost in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Teams that lost their division were placed in inverse order of their regular-season points.

Pick No. 29 will go to the team that loses in the conference finals and has the fewest regular-season points. No. 30 will go to the other team that falls in the conference finals. The runner-up i the Stanley Cup Final will be given pick No. 31 and the Stanley Cup winner will get the No. 32 pick.

The Philadelphia Flyers have the overall No. 12 pick and they own the Florida Panthers’ first selection from the trade for Claude Giroux on March 19, 2022. The Panthers (110 points) will face the New York Rangers (114) in the Eastern Conference Final with Game 1 slated for Wednesday.

The full 2024 First Round Draft Order as of Tuesday, May 21 is as follows:

1. San Jose Sharks

2. Chicago Blackhawks

3. Anaheim Ducks

4. Columbus Blue Jackets

5. Montreal Canadiens

6. Utah

7. Ottawa Senators

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Calgary Flames

10. New Jersey Devils

11. Buffalo Sabres

12. Philadelphia Flyers

13. Minnesota Wild

14. San Jose Sharks (from Pittsburgh Penguins)

15. Detroit Red Wings

16. St. Louis Blues

17. Washington Capitals

18. New York Islanders

19. Vegas Golden Knights

20. Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay Lightning)

21. Los Angeles Kings

22. Nashville Predators

23. Toronto Maple Leafs

24. Colorado Avalanche

25. Ottawa Senators (from Boston Bruins via Detroit Red Wings)

26. Montreal Canadiens (from Winnipeg Jets)

27. Carolina Hurricanes

28. Calgary Flames (from Vancouver Canucks)

The 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sphere begins with the first round on June 28 at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-7 are June 29.

