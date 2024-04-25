What picks do the Cardinals have in the 2024 NFL draft?

The 2024 NFL draft begins Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Arizona time). Thursday night will be just the first round, where the Arizona Cardinals have two selections.

On Friday, the second and third rounds will occur. The Cardinals have four picks on Day 2.

The third and final day of the draft is Saturday, which will include Rounds 4-7.

The Cardinals have five selections in the final four rounds.

In all, they have 11 selections.

Where are their picks exactly?

NFL draft Day 1

Round 1, pick No. 4 (No. 4 overall)

Round 1, pick No. 27 (No. 27 overall — from Houston Texans)

NFL draft Day 2

Round 2, pick No. 3 3 (No. 35 overall)

Round 3. pick No. 2 (No. 66 overall)

Round 3, pick No. 7 (No. 71 overall – from Tennessee Titans)

Round 3, pick No. 27 (No. 90 overall – from Houston Texans)

NFL draft Day 3

Round 4, pick No. 4 (No. 104 overall)

Round 5, pick No. 3 (No. 138 overall)

Round 5, pick No. 27 (No. 162 overall – from Houston Texans)

Round 6, pick No. 10 (No. 186 overall – from Minnesota Vikings)

Round 7, pick No. 6 (No. 226 overall – from New York Giants)

