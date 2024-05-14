Physio Nick Meace announces his departure from the club

[Getty Images]

Stoke City physio Nick Meace has confirmed that he's left the club after spending four years at the Bet365 Stadium.

Meace first joined the team of backroom staff when Michael O'Neill was in charge, though the club will now be looking to find his replacement.

Announcing his exit on social media, Meace said:

"This year marks 10 years working in professional football and the past four years have been spent working at Stoke City Football Club, my time here has now come to an end.

"I’ve worked with some exceptional talents throughout my career at the highest level, from professional athletes representing their country, to leading medical professionals at the top of their careers. I’m thankful to everyone that’s been a part of my journey thus far.

"Today marks the start of a new chapter for myself. I’m excited to see what opportunities are ahead."