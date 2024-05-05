Photos: Watertown Royals players reunite after 51 years

May 5—WATERTOWN — The Watertown Royals finally enjoyed their moment in the sun Saturday 51 years after leaving the diamond for the last time.

About 30 players from the Royals team that played at the Watertown Fairgrounds from 1971-73 participated in the first reunion for the squad at the Italian American Civic Association.

The former players, most in their 60s or 70s, played catch and a game of pepper in the parking lot before enjoying dinner with teammates and guests and being honored in a ceremony.

The reunion included memorabilia from their playing days, such as bats, gloves, photographs, scorebooks and scrapbooks.