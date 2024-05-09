Phoenix Suns next head coach odds: Who will replace fired Frank Vogel?

The Phoenix Suns are searching for a new head coach after firing head coach Frank Vogel on Thursday.

Who could the team hire?

BetArizona.com has released odds for the Suns' next head coach and Mike Budenholzer, the former coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, leads them at +200.

Current Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue is second at +400, with Lindsey Harding, the coach of the Sacramento Kings' G-League team, third at +800.

ESPN analyst JJ Redick is fourth, at +900, with Denver Nuggets assistant David Adelman fifth, at +1100, Clippers assistant coach Jay Larranaga next at +1250, with Miami Heat assistant Chris Quinn at +1900.

Former Brooklyn Nets coach and Phoenix Suns star Steve Nash is at +3900 to round out the odds, while the field is given odds of +900.

Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer is favored in odds to be the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns.

Christopher Boan writes: "Right now, it would appear that former Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks head coach (and Holbrook native) Mike Budenholzer (+200) is the top candidate to replace Vogel in Phoenix, as the 2021 NBA title winning head coach is on the market after a memorable run with Giannis Antetokounmpo and company. It’s hard to see a guy like Budenholzer turning down an opportunity to coach his home state squad, which is why we list the two-time NBA Coach of the Year as our top candidate to be the next Suns head coach."

Vogel went 49-33 in the regular season in his only season with the Suns.

Phoenix, the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference postseason, was swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the No. 3 seed Minnesota Timberwolves.

